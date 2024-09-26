Richard Simmons’ Brother & House Manager’s Ugly Battle Over His Estate

Getty Images

Richard Simmons’ brother Leonard Simmons and his house manager Teresa Reveles are fighting over his estate.

Before Richard died, he appointed Teresa and Leonard as co-trustees.

In new court papers obtained by "Extra," Reveles is requesting to be reinstated as a co-trustee of his estate after she signed a declination.

Reveles claims that she was misled and pressured into signing the papers.

Her new claim asserts, “No one read the document to Teresa or explained the meaning of it. No one suggested that Teresa think about it, or consult with anyone before signing it. No one explained to Teresa that if she declined to serve, she would have no say in important decisions about Richard’s assets and legacy.”

According to the court docs, Leonard described the role of co-trustee to Teresa “in a manner designed to deceive her into declining the position.”

The doc stated, “In sum and substance, Leonard stated that the role involved filling out a lot of paperwork for lawyers over a three-year period, the paperwork is difficult to fill out, and there can be no mistakes in the paperwork because mistakes could cause Teresa to lose part of what she is entitled to as a beneficiary.”

Since Reveles signed the declination, Leonard has “full control to manage the Trust and all of Richard’s assets, including personal effects, as well as his intellectual property rights and name, image and likeness, and would not need to consult Teresa for input regarding the matters.”

“Teresa was in a weakened emotional state from just having viewed Richard’s dead body,” the docs stated. “Teresa further did not understand the consequences of declining to serve as Co-Trustee and was concerned about the prospect of being disinherited based on Leonard’s false statement.”

Reveles has since retained counsel on the matter.

Reveles’ legal team is asking that the declination “be deemed invalid,” arguing, “It was obtained based on circumstances constituting ‘duress, menace, fraud, or undue influence, exercised by’ Leonard who exploited Teresa’s weakened emotional state and lack of understanding of her rights and duties as a co-trustee, by among other things, falsely claiming that Teresa could be disinherited if she made potential mistakes in connection with her role as co-trustee.”

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for Simmons’ family told People magazine, “Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way. Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve.”

The statement went on, "Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of. She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all."

The rep called the allegations “completely and demonstrably false,” adding, “Teresa’s request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests.”

In July, Richard was found dead in his bedroom by Reveles.