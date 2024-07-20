The social media staff for the late Richard Simmons surprised fans by making public a post the fitness guru had approved for July 14, the day after his sudden death at 76.

"Richard worked very hard on his posts for you," read a message on his X account @theweightsaint. "He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting."

It went on, "As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it."

"Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024."

It concluded with what would have been Richard's message directly to his fans: "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."

The image shows a gray-haired Simmons wearing a NASA spacesuit, smiling serenely. The look was to have coincided with this week's 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Simmons was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday following a private funeral.

His brother Lenny Simmons confirmed the news to People magazine in a statement, sharing, “Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

TMZ reports that Simmons was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Richard was found dead in his home on July 13 — the day after his 76th birthday — and the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate.

The LAPD confirmed the news to People magazine earlier this week, adding that there was “no foul play.”

For now, the Medical Examiner’s Office has deferred the cause of death pending additional testing, according to People. Results could take three months.