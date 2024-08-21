Getty Images

Weeks after Richard Simmons’ shocking death, his brother Lenny Simmons has revealed the cause.

In a statement, he told People magazine, “This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

In July, Richard was found dead n his bedroom by his live-in house manager Teresa Reveles.

In an interview with People magazine, Reveles shared, “When I saw him, he looked peaceful.”

Reveles believed that Simmons suffered a heart attack because his hands were clenched into fists. She explained, “I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Getting emotional, Reveles said, “I can’t stop crying. I still can’t believe what happened.”

A day before Simmons died, he suffered a fall, but didn’t want to go to a hospital on his 76th birthday. Teresa recalled Richard telling her, “Why don’t we wait and we do it in the morning?”

They never made it to the hospital.

Hours before his death, Simmons shared a final haunting post on social media.

Alongside a glammed-up image on Facebook, he wrote, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

In May, Simmons posted about dying.

The reclusive Simmons wrote on Facebook, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

He added, “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”