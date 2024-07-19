Richard Simmons Laid to Rest Following Private Funeral

Getty Images

Richard Simmons was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday following a private funeral.

His brother Lenny Simmons confirmed the news to People in a statement, sharing, “Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

TMZ reports that Simmons was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Richard was found dead in his home on July 13 — the day after his 76th birthday — and the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating.

The LAPD confirmed the news to People magazine earlier this week, adding that there was “no foul play.”

For now, the Medical Examiner’s Office has deferred the fitness guru’s cause of death pending additional testing, according to People. Results could take three months.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Simmons suffered a fall the evening of July 12 and that his housekeeper suggested he see a doctor. He reportedly didn’t want to go that day because it was his birthday. The housekeeper found him unresponsive Saturday morning.

Simmons had recently spoken out about his birthday in a rare interview with People magazine, saying, “I’m grateful I get to live another day,” adding he would celebrate with a candle “stuck in a zucchini. You know I’m a vegetarian.”

He also discussed stepping away from fame, sharing, “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”

Richard insisted, “I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don’t know this. I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”