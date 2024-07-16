Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Under Investigation

Getty Images

Richard Simmons died over the weekend, and now the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating his cause of death.

The LAPD confirmed the news to People magazine, adding that there was “no foul play.”

For now, the Medical Examiner’s Office has deferred the fitness guru’s cause of death pending additional testing, according to People. Results could take three months.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Simmons suffered a fall the evening of July 12, and that his housekeeper suggested he see a doctor. He reportedly didn’t want to go that day because it was his birthday. The housekeeper found him unresponsive Saturday morning.

Hours before he died, Richard shared a final haunting post on social media.

Alongside a glammed-up image on Facebook, he wrote, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Simmons had also recently spoken out about his birthday in a rare interview with People magazine, saying, “I’m grateful I get to live another day,” adding he would celebrate with a candle “stuck in a zucchini. You know I’m a vegetarian.”

He also discussed stepping away from fame, sharing, “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise.”