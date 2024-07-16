Celebrity News July 16, 2024
Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Under Investigation
Richard Simmons died over the weekend, and now the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating his cause of death.
The LAPD confirmed the news to People magazine, adding that there was “no foul play.”
For now, the Medical Examiner’s Office has deferred the fitness guru’s cause of death pending additional testing, according to People. Results could take three months.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Simmons suffered a fall the evening of July 12, and that his housekeeper suggested he see a doctor. He reportedly didn’t want to go that day because it was his birthday. The housekeeper found him unresponsive Saturday morning.
Hours before he died, Richard shared a final haunting post on social media.
Alongside a glammed-up image on Facebook, he wrote, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”
Simmons had also recently spoken out about his birthday in a rare interview with People magazine, saying, “I’m grateful I get to live another day,” adding he would celebrate with a candle “stuck in a zucchini. You know I’m a vegetarian.”
He also discussed stepping away from fame, sharing, “I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise.”
Richard insisted, “I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy. But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.’ And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”