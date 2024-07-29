Getty Images

Two weeks after Richard Simmons’ death, his house manager Teresa Reveles is opening up on his last days.

Reveles, who lived with the fitness guru for 35 years, was the one who found an unresponsive Simmons in his bedroom.

In an interview with People magazine, Reveles shared, “When I saw him, he looked peaceful.”

Reveles believes that Simmons suffered a heart attack because his hands were clenched into fists. She explained, “I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Getting emotional, Reveles said, “I can’t stop crying. I still can’t believe what happened.”

Despite her sadness, Reveles wants to celebrate Simmons, saying, “He died happy.”

A day before Simmons died, he suffered a fall, but didn’t want to go to a hospital on his birthday. Teresa recalled Richard telling her, “Why don’t we wait and we do it in the morning ?”

Teresa also explained why Richard retired in 2014, citing his knee issues.

She said, “He could not exercise. He could not teach his class. ‘Teresa, my knees hurt.’”

After two knee replacement surgeries, Richard told Teresa that it was time for him to stop.

She noted, “When he told me that, I thought, ‘He's kidding. He can't do that.’ But he said, ‘I want to be Richard. If I'm not going to be Richard...' —you know, with famous people they say, ‘The day I can't be myself, then I have to stop working.’ And that’s why he did it.”