Instagram

Mandy Moore is now a mom of three!

On Wednesday, Moore announced that she gave birth to her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Along with posting a black-and-white photo of herself holding their newborn in a hospital bed, she wrote on Instagram, “Lou is here. Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season.”

Mandy gushed, “She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓”

Mandy and Taylor are also the parents of sons Gus and Ozzie.

Moore broke the news of her pregnancy in May.

Mandy wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓”

Mandy included a photo of her son Gus wearing a “big” shirt and son Ozzie wearing a “middle” shirt.

Over the years, Mandy has opened up to “Extra” about motherhood.

In March, she recalled recording the Audible series “The Boar’s Nest: Sue Brewer and the Birth of Outlaw Country Music” while pregnant with Ozzie. He was born just after the project wrapped. She quipped, “He waited… like, ‘Let Mama finish the work first, and then I’ll make my entrance.’”

In December 2021, she gave an update on Gus, who was just 9 months old at the time. “He’s saying ‘mama, dada,’ and ‘light,’ and ‘tree,’ and ‘dog’ — he’s definitely chatting a lot, it’s so much fun, and crawling, doing all the things.”