Mandy Moore on Filming ‘Dr. Death’ Right After Baby #2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Peacock’s shocking true crime anthology “Dr. Death” is back for Season 2 with Mandy Moore and Édgar Ramirez.

“Extra” spoke about Mandy and Édgar about telling the story of twisted surgeon Dr. Paolo Macchiarini in the second season, which she shot after welcoming her second son, Ozzie.

Moore admitted, “This is a dark subject matter, and you don’t want to take this home… I’m like, ‘I don’t have time to bring this home. I got to be Mom.’”

Édgar called Ozzie “a beautiful baby.”

Mandy noted, “He was like 6 weeks old when we started.”

On the show, Mandy plays an investigative journalist, who ends up crossing the line by falling for Édgar’s character, Dr. Paolo Macchiarini.

She quipped, “It is very easy to pretend to fall in love with [Édgar].”