Mandy Moore has a third baby on the way!

The actress, 40, announced on Instagram that she’s expecting daughter with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore wrote, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓”

Mandy included a photo of her son Gus wearing a “big” shirt and son Ozzie wearing a “middle” shirt.

The “Big Three” is a “This Is Us” reference. In the show, her character Rebecca Pearson shared three children with husband Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

Mandy’s famous friends congratulated her in the comments.

Katie Couric posted, “So exciting!!! Congratulations! 💞” and Beth Behrs shared, “Omg! Congrats how wonderful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Amanda Kloots exclaimed, “OMG Mandy!!!! Congratulations wow wow!”

Over the years, Mandy has opened up to “Extra” about motherhood.

In March, she recalled recording the Audible series “The Boar’s Nest: Sue Brewer and the Birth of Outlaw Country Music,” while pregnant with Ozzie. He was born just after the project wrapped. She quipped, “He waited… like, ‘Let Mama finish the work first, and then I’ll make my entrance.’”

In December 2021, she gave an update on Gus, who was just 9 months old at the time. “He’s saying ‘mama, dada,’ and ‘light,’ and ‘tree,’ and ‘dog’ — he’s definitely chatting a lot, it’s so much fun, and crawling, doing all the things.”

