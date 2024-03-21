Getty Images

Mandy Moore had fans buzzing after posting new pics with her “This Is Us” co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mandy, who teased that we’ll have to “stay tuned” to see what the shoot was for.

Mandy also dished on her new scripted Audible series “The Boar’s Nest: Sue Brewer and the Birth of Outlaw Country Music,” which is available now.

It’s the true story of the country maven who opened up her home to aspiring young country artists.

Mandy shared, “I’m a huge fan of this particular part of country music, this 1960s outlaw country music.”

“She helped birth the scene,” Mandy emphasized. “She gave them the confidence.”

Moore gave birth to her third son after finishing this project. She quipped, “He waited… like, ‘Let Mama finish the work first, and then I’ll make my entrance.’”