See Selena Gomez’s Funny Gown Moment on 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

Getty Images

Selena Gomez stunned in custom Ralph Lauren at the 2024 Emmy Awards, and had a funny moment on the red carpet as someone helped her with her gown. Watch!

Selena’s black silk velvet halter evening gown was made-to-measure, and featured a hand-embellished pavé neckline.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co. like earrings and a bracelet in platinum and diamond, a Lock bangle in white gold with baguette and pavé diamonds, and gorgeous diamond rings.

Selena paired the eye-catching look with a smoky eye and nude lipstick, and she wore her dark hair straight.

Gomez is up for her first acting nomination tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel on “OMITB.”