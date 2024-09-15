Skip to Main Content
Award Shows September 15, 2024

See Selena Gomez’s Funny Gown Moment on 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

Selena Gomez stunned in custom Ralph Lauren at the 2024 Emmy Awards, and had a funny moment on the red carpet as someone helped her with her gown. Watch!

Selena’s black silk velvet halter evening gown was made-to-measure, and featured a hand-embellished pavé neckline.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co. like earrings and a bracelet in platinum and diamond, a Lock bangle in white gold with baguette and pavé diamonds, and gorgeous diamond rings.

Selena paired the eye-catching look with a smoky eye and nude lipstick, and she wore her dark hair straight.

Gomez is up for her first acting nomination tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel on “OMITB.”

Watch the Emmys tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

