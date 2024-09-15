Eiza González on Proving Herself with '3 Body Problem' Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Eiza González stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Eiza at the 2024 Emmys, where her Netflix Hit “3 Body Problem” is nominated for six Emmy Awards.

She talked about how she picked out her Tamara Ralph Gown, saying, “We snatched it off the runway and it’s couture, it’s just so beautiful.”

González tried on four to five dresses before she decided on a dress. She commented, “I was like, ‘I feel it in my body.’”

As for her role on the series, Eiza said, “I thought it was just an amazing opportunity for me to prove myself in a different light as an actress. It’s not often that you come across that level of writing, but that adaptation was really complicated. I read those books and I was mind-boggled by them. I liked Auggie’s journey, I thought it was an interesting, like, unlikable kind of character and I kind of wanted to play that. I was in that mood of, like, just being a woman that is just extremely complicated and not necessarily in her best, and so I thought that’d be fun and the journey that we can go to if you read the books is unbelievable.”

The show has already been picked up for two more seasons. Eiza showed her appreciation, saying, “It’s a dream, you know? We were so lucky. Thanks to people for supporting it. It was really, you know, what made the difference for us when you’re taking such a bold swing at material, you just hope that people can connect with it, and so we’re just very grateful.”