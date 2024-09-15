Award Shows September 15, 2024
Joshua Jackson Jokes That Chasing Daughter, 4, Keeps Him Fit (Exclusive)
Joshua Jackson was looking good on the 2024 Emmys red carpet, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush. When asked about his slimmed-down look, he insisted it was from chasing around his 4-year-old daughter Juno!
He said of staying fit, “I got a 4-year-old I got to chase around… I think that's what it is.”
Billy teased, “No Ozempic?” and Joshua told him, “I don’t think that’s for me.”
He also compared having one daughter to his “Dawson Creek” co-star James Van Der Beek’s brood of six. When Billy asked if they were on a group chat with the rest of the cast, Jackson said, “Van Der Beek is just having kids. That’s his thing.”
Jackson added, “I’ve got one, he’s got a whole village.”
The star went on to chat about working with Don Johnson on the new ABC TV show “Doctor Odyssey,” saying, “He is part of a group of men that are slowly going away from our industry who have ties back into the Golden Era, and it is such a joy to just sit around and listen to that man talk.”
He’s enjoying some work-life balance, too, saying, “This job that I'm working on is such a miracle because it shoots here so I get to be here. My daughter's in school. I get to have a little bit of real life with my work. It's a good thing.”
Jackson’s job comes with a sweet perk! “They gave me free tickets to Disneyland. Like I said, I have a 4-year-old, so that’s about all the perk I need!”
Watch the Emmys tonight at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.