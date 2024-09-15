Andrew Scott Gushes Over ‘Ripley’ Co-Star Dakota Fanning: ‘Adore Her’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Ripley” star Andrew Scott looked dapper in Vivienne Westwood on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour.

He said he was thrilled to be nominated and for the show to have 13 nods, saying, “It's really lovely. We worked really hard in the show, very hard. It took us nearly a year to film. We filmed it during the pandemic in Italy, so it was an arduous but very fulfilling shoot and so we're all thrilled to be here.”

Andrew also praised Michael Kors, whose recent collection was inspired by “Ripley.”

“I had the great fortune of meeting him at the Met Gala this year and he said he was a fan of the show. I adore him. What a fun person and a genius.”

He also gushed over co-star Dakota Fanning and said he can’t wait to watch her new series “The Perfect Couple”!

“She is just great in everything she does,” adding, “She is an incredibly funny person in real life… I absolutely adore her and I’m rooting for her all the way.”

Andrew was rocking a mustache on the red carpet and revealed it is for a “World War II movie called ‘Pressure.’” He added, “I’m filming in London, so I head back there on Monday.”

He revealed he plays “a weatherman who predicted the weather at the D-Day landings, so he played this very important part in the success of the D-Day landings… We just started filming that last week.”

As for how he planned to celebrate after the Emmys, Scott said he brought his two sisters and best friend to the show and hoped to have “a little dance somewhere” with his guests and other pals.