Halle Berry on Wanting to Direct a New ‘Catwoman’ Movie: ‘Maybe!’ (Exclusive)

Halle Berry is channeling her inner mama bear role in the new psychological horror thriller “Never Let Go.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Halle and her kid co-stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony Jenkins dish about the movie and the possibility of returning as Cat Woman.

While Halle has said in the past that she would consider reprising her role as Catwoman if she could direct, it’s still a “maybe” for her. She noted, “I’m on late night, being silly.”

In all seriousness, Berry went on, “As a character, I'm just glad the Catwoman is getting her due because she got unfairly treated back in the day if you ask me and I'm just happy that young audiences are finding it now and they get the joke.”

The Oscar winner’s most important role of all is being a mom to her two kids, daughter Nahla and son Maceo.

Halle commented, “I’m a mother now before I’m an actor. Motherhood has been a big part of my life so I love when I get to play a character like this.”

In “Never Let Go,” Halle stars as a mom trying to protect her twin sons as evil takes over the world outside their home. Percy and Anthony are her on-screen children.

It was a role that Halle could relate to easily. She said, “Ever since I had my daughter 16 years ago. I can connect to all these momma bear roles I’ve been lucky enough to play.”

Percy gushed about Halle, calling it “amazing” to have her play his mom. He added, “She was so helpful whenever I needed her. She was always there.”

To strengthen their bond off-set, the three created a secret handshake.

Demonstrating the movie, Halle pointed out, “It was very involved.”

As for the message of the movie, Berry said, “I think what it says is family first. I think the mom's goal was to keep her family safe. Whether you understand her choices or not. Undeniably at the core of this, she was trying to keep her family safe.”