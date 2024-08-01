Getty Images

Nearly a year after they finalized their divorce, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are butting heads — to the point where she’s just filed a Request for Order!

In new court papers, obtained by "Extra," Berry is accusing Martinez for “failure to comply” with their co-parenting therapy agreement regarding their son Maceo, 10, which was set in the end of May.

According to the court papers, Martinez “terminated” his co-parenting therapy sessions for July and August “without Halle’s and Dr. Portanova’s prior knowledge” since he wanted to take the “summer off” from the sessions.

Berry is hoping that the court papers will force Martinez to “continue in co-parenting therapy in August.”

Based on the papers, Martinez wanted to delay the co-parenting therapy sessions since “he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August.”

The papers argued that Martinez could attend the sessions via Zoom, which can conducted anywhere in the world.

While they were originally scheduled to finish six joint sessions by June 14, that deadline was not met since the sessions kept being delayed.

According to Halle, Olivier has only met with the therapist for one session, in June.

The papers claim that Halle was trying to resolve the issues “through themselves and then through counsel, to no avail.”

Berry and Martinez wed in 2013 and announced their split in 2015, but they didn’t finalize the divorce until last year because of unresolved custody and child support arrangements.