Anjelica Huston is “in the clear” after a private battle with cancer, she tells People magazine.

The actress, 73, was diagnosed in 2019, telling the outlet, "That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."

Huston did not disclose the type of cancer, but said of the diagnosis, "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now, when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

Anjelica, who still gets regular scans, said of being in the clear, "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

How did she celebrate getting through her cancer battle? The star said she “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was."

She said of sharing her story now, "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through. Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

These days, Huston is as busy as ever, starring as Lady Tressilian in “Agatha Christie's Towards Zero,” premiering April 16 on BritBox.

Huston shot many scenes from bed, and told People, "I loved playing from bed. It was very relaxing and wonderfully undemanding. I've always liked bed anyway. It's one of my preferences, and now I'm convinced, absolutely. It's almost a prerequisite."