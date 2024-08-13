Halle Berry Jokes Her Cats Made Her Take Those Racy Catwoman Pics! (Exclusive)

Netflix

Halle Berry stunned in a sheer dress on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Union” in L.A., where she chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

The star attended with boyfriend Van Hunt, but explained to Terri why they weren’t walking the red carpet together.

“He's not walking the carpet with me,” she said. “He's with his mother. He's his mother's date tonight. I'm kind of solo. He's with mom.”

Halle and Mark Wahlberg play a spy team in the new action movie, and Berry revealed she’d make a great spy herself.

“I'm a great spy, oh, yeah… I’m sneaky,” she said. As for whether she can keep secrets, the Oscar winner claimed, “Oh, I'm a vault. Mark cannot.”

Terri asked what Halle told Mark that he couldn’t keep his mouth shut about, and Halle replied, “Nothing. Nor will I ever. He told me flat out today he can't keep a secret. I was like, ‘Oh, noted!’”

Plus, she dished on recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Catwoman” by posing for some racy topless snaps with her cats!

“The cats made me do it — they made me do it!” Halle joked. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s go,’” insisting, “The kitties wanted that.”

She also shared that she’ll be spending her 58th birthday in just a few days doing advocacy work for her menopause bill and fighting to get all women the healthcare they deserve.

“I'm going to be in West Virginia with Senator [Shelley] Capito doing some advocacy work for my menopause bill. I can't think of a better way to spend my birthday than fighting for all women… Can’t wait to get there,” she said.

Berry went on, I’ve become an advocate for women’s health because I realized about four years ago I was in peri-menopause and I thought I was going to miss it. That’s what I thought — that’s how little I knew about it. I realized if I knew so little about it, millions of other women must not know anything either because I pride myself on having the best doctors. I take my health seriously and I knew nothing, so that sort of ignited this fire in me to help myself and as I help myself, I know I am helping millions. It is going to be my second act. It's kind of all I think about right now is, ‘How can I change the world for women and get us the health care we deserve during this really important time in our life…?’ It’s got to change, and I say it’s going to come now.”