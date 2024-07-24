Halle Berry Poses Topless with Cats for ‘Catwoman’s’ 20th Anniversary

Instagram

Halle Berry celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Catwoman” with an iconic photo shoot!

Berry shared the snaps on Instagram as she posed topless with a mask on… with her cats.

The actress wrote, “And STILL... meow!”



She continued, “It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Berry also gave some insight as to how she got her furry friends, adding, “Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️”

The star just spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the superhero movie, saying, “I became a cat lover because of it. I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago. I’m a Catwoman through and through because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me.”