Lily Collins on Hopes for ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 with More Italy & Marcello! (Exclusive)

Virginia Bettoja/Netflix

Lily Collins is dishing on “Emily in Paris” Season 4, Part 2, which sees Emily head to Rome for work… and some play!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Lily, who explained how Emily has become more quietly confident, and taking that energy with her to Italy.

She said, “I think that Emily, this season, has definitely become more quietly confident within her work, within her place in Paris. Then you uproot her and take her to Italy but you’re taking a version of Emily that’s a bit more confident of being who she is and putting her into a foreign city so she’s going to react differently than the first time… and Italy welcomes her with open arms. At the beginning, Paris was quite closed off to her, so it was interesting to kind of see how she’s changed from episode one Season 1 to now.”

Lily also talked about throwing another love interest into the mix with Marcello, saying, “I’m like praying that we get to finally get a green light [on Season 5] and explore more of Italy… to see what Marcello might bring Emily, you know, it’s a very different vibe, it’s a different energy. I’m excited for Emily to get to find a different version of herself here.”

Gabriel isn’t out of the picture though! She commented, “We do also leave the season with Gabriel being like, ‘Where is she?’ and you know, Emily’s off living her best life.”

Collins confesses that even she is “dying to know” how all the romantic entanglements will shake out!

Lily is looking forward to fans’ reactions to Italy and the addition of Marcello, saying, “I want to see how this kind of switches things up a little bit with the audience… I’m always interested to see what resonates with people.”