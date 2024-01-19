‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Hospitalized with Critical Septic Shock

Instagram

Ashley Park, 32, is on the road to recovery after a case of tonsilitis turned septic.

The “Emily in Paris” star shared the news on Instagram, revealing the health battle started over the holidays and landed her in the ICU.

She included a carousel of photos and videos from her hospital stay.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she wrote. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Instagram

She thanked her co-star and rumored boyfriend Paul Forman for helping her through the ordeal.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” Ashley shared. “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park went on to thank all the medical staff and everyone who helped her along the way.

The actress continued, “I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst… I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay ❤️.”

Paul replied in the comments, “My love ❤️,” and posted on his own Instagram account, "By your side no matter what."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Others showed their support in the comments section of Park's post.

Lily Collins wrote, “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peformanfor your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️.”

Glen Powell posted, “So sorry to hear this. Sending you love and strength.”

Gemma Chan told her, “Wishing you a full recovery, sending love ❤️.”

Sara Bareilles shared, “Oh buddy!! Love you and wishing you health and healing. ❤️‍🩹”

Natasha Bedingfield commented, “That must have been terrifying. I know about hospitals. Drs and nurses are incredible . So much love to you and glad you’re in the mend.”