‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins Teases Resolution to ‘Messy’ Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Lily Collins is dishing on “Emily in Paris” Season 4!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Lily, who revealed that the new season picks up soon after the wedding that didn’t happen between Gabriel and Camille, which also resulted in Alfie leaving Emily.

The new season is split into two parts.

Lily teased, “Emily is torn with this information that she’s received about a baby on the way and her then boyfriend leaving her also at the altar because he knows her feelings for Gabriel, so it’s quite messy, but I think this season you get to see choices being made and Emily having to deal with repercussions of those choices, some good, some bad, but a lot more embracing the vulnerability in those decisions. So, Emily does feel all the feelings and becomes okay with breaking down if things aren’t what she expected.”

How does Camille’s pregnancy complicate things?

Collins answered, “I think everyone’s navigating it, Sofia, Gabriel, Cami, Emily… Emily loves her friends and she also loves her romantic choices and she really wants the best for Cami and if the best for Cami is to have everyone in each other’s lives to support her, then that’s what Emily’s willing to do but that comes with a cost.”

“What we see in the first five episodes, her really dealing with that complication and seeing where that leads her,” Lily shared.

There will be a resolution in the love triangle in the first part of the season. Lily commented, “It’s nice to finally be able for Emily to feel comfortable in making a choice and having fun with it.”

Emily’s fashion has evolved over the years. This season, Lily described her character’s style as “more monochromatic, more suits, more tailoring, less heels, more like loafers.”

Collins explained, “A bit more grounded of Emily.”

Besides from Emily’s changing fashion, Lily noted that her character has “become way more comfortable and confident in her surroundings” with time. She elaborated, “She’s always been unapologetically herself, but I think now that feeling has translated into the way that she interracts with others and at work, in relationships. She’s always felt that way to herself but now she gets to communicate that to the world and within that inner confidence comes the opportunity to be comfortable being vulnerable.”

“I do feel like once she created that safe space in Paris with those friends and those relationships, it allowed her to then just take the mask off a little bit and feel,” Emily pointed out. “I’m really happy that this year, there’s a bit of maturity about Emily that we haven’t seen.”