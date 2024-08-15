Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

On Wednesday, Lily Collins stunned in custom Giorgio Armani as she hit the pink carpet for “Emily in Paris” Season 4 in L.A.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Lily on what to expect from the season, which she described as “hilarious, vulnerable and sexy.”

As for the love triangle between her character Emily, Alfie and Gabriel, Collins promised “some resolve, and then we get a little more mess, and then we get a little more resolve, and then we get a little more mess.”

Is Emily done with Alfie? Lily smiled and answered, “No, she’s never done with Alfie. Alfie sticks around.”

Melvin also chatted with Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie.

Lucien shared his take on the season, calling it, “Opulent, chaotic, heartbreaking… it’s everything. As soon as you think you’ve got it kind of figured out, it takes a left, it takes a right, it’s all up in the air.”

As for Emily and Alfie's romantic fate, Lucien hinted, "Timing's a hell of a thing! Watch out!"

Emily has strong feelings for both Alfie and Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, and in the Season 3 finale, Gabriel was left at the altar by Camille because of it all — and we learned Camille was pregnant!

Melvin spoke with Bravo, who teased that the season has "vulnerability, confrontation and passion."

When asked about any resolution to the love triangle, Lucas joked, "From what I gathered, it should end up in a threesome and everybody's happy and the world is reunited."

"Like a throuple?" Melvin asked.

"A throuple," Lucas agreed, laughing. "Sorry, sorry, poor choice of words... or maybe not!"