Lily Collins’ Wedding Band & Engagement Ring Stolen!

Getty Images

Lily Collins was the victim of theft during a recent spa day, TMZ reports.

The “Emily in Paris” star was visiting the West Hollywood EDITION hotel, where she secured her wedding band, engagement ring, and electronics before hitting the spa. During the visit, the items were stolen!

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident, and authorities are reviewing security cam footage.

Instagram

TMZ says there was no sign of forced entry where the items were stored, and the theft is classified as “over $10,000” for the pricy jewelry.

Lily wed Charlie McDowell in September 2021 in Dunton, Colorado.

Before they tied the knot, she spoke with “Extra” about getting engaged and showed off her ring.