Celebrity News May 10, 2023
Lily Collins’ Wedding Band & Engagement Ring Stolen!
Lily Collins was the victim of theft during a recent spa day, TMZ reports.
The “Emily in Paris” star was visiting the West Hollywood EDITION hotel, where she secured her wedding band, engagement ring, and electronics before hitting the spa. During the visit, the items were stolen!
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident, and authorities are reviewing security cam footage.
TMZ says there was no sign of forced entry where the items were stored, and the theft is classified as “over $10,000” for the pricy jewelry.
Lily wed Charlie McDowell in September 2021 in Dunton, Colorado.
Before they tied the knot, she spoke with “Extra” about getting engaged and showed off her ring.
“I never would ever wear a ring on that finger,” Lily shared at the time. “It wasn't like I was superstitious, I was just like, ‘I'm saving that finger.’ Even in photo shoots, I'd be like, ‘No, no, no…’ I was always saving it, so now it’s like, ‘Oh, right, like, it has its place, it’s finally found the right ring to put on.’”