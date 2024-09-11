Getty Images

Orlando Bloom recently made headlines after he was photographed seemingly looking at Kim Kardashian’s curves at the 2024 Caring for Women Dinner, which he attended with his wife Katy Perry.

In the pic, Orlando had his hand around Katy’s waist while standing next to Kim and her famous backside.

Katy addressed the gone-viral moment during an interview with DJ Elvis Duran.

When Elvis said, “It’s you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, yes? And Orlando is staring at her butt. I mean, how could you not?”

Perry responded, “I approve.”

Katy also had a cheeky response to Elvis reading a news story about Orlando’s hand on her waist, saying, “It’s been other places, sorry to tell you.”

Referencing their daughter Daisy, Katy added, “My daughter is 4.”

While the photo was making the rounds on the Internet, Katy isn’t fazed by it, saying, “So wait, what’s the controversy?”

Perry recently shared an NSFW confession about her relationship with Orlando during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Of what gets her into the mood, she said, “One of my love languages is acts of service. So, if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean and you've done all the dishes and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready."

After her appearance, Katy posted some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.