Cynthia Parkhurst

It's Katy Perry's world, and we're lucky to be living in it!

She just dropped her new single “Woman’s World” and a sexy music video, the first offerings from her upcoming album “143.”

Perry was directed in the music video Charlotte Rutherford, which is only fitting for a song celebrating women.

In the video, Katy channels cultural icon Rosie the Riveter, who appeared on the “We Can Do It!” poster in 1943. While Katy opted for the trademark red polka-dot bandana, she turned up the heat with a patriotic bikini.

"Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent /So soft, so strong,” Perry sings in the first verse. The chorus declares, “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it."

She also rocks a teeny white bikini later in the video as she transforms into a bionic woman with robot legs.

The video features a cameo from Internet celebrity Trisha Paytas, who takes a wild ride with Katy in a monster truck.

She ends by performing a TikTok dance with a stranger and then flying off in a helicopter.

"Who are you?" the woman shouts up at Perry as she soars through the air, and the pop star declares, "I'm Katy Perry!"

Katy worked on the song with Dr. Luke, who has credits on her past hits like “Hot N Cold,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Last Friday Night.”

In a statement, Perry recently said, “I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message.”