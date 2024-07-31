ABC Television

Months after Katy Perry departed the judging panel of “American Idol,” the show has found her replacement!

There have been multiple reports that Carrie Underwood will take over and join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 25.

According to TMZ, Underwood is in the final stages of signing on. An official announcement could come on Friday when she performs on “Good Morning America.”

Carrie has been considered one of the most successful winners of “American Idol,” selling about 85 million records! She won the show in 2005.

Other big names floating around for the judging gig included Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, P!nk and Meghan Trainor.

In April, “Extra” spoke with Katy, who suggested that Jelly Roll could take her spot after serving as a mentor on the show.

Katy also brought attention to Meghan Trainor and Gene Simmons of KISS as possible alternatives.