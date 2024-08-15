Katy Perry Set to Receive VMA Video Vanguard Award

Getty Images

“Lifetimes” singer Katy Perry will be honored at the 2024 VMAs!

Perry is being recognized with the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

Other big names to receive the award include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez.

Perry will also be performing a medley of her biggest hits.

It’ll be her first time at the show since 2017, when she hosted and performed.

In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said, “Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”