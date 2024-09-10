Marvel Star David Bautista Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Getty Images

David Bautista was nearly unrecognizable as he hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Marvel star was on hand for “The Killer’s Game” premiere, where she showed off his slimmed-down figure on the red carpet.

Just days earlier, Bautista opened up to "Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” revealing he’s lost 75 lbs. in recent years.

The former WWE wrestler explained, “I’m getting super trim. This is probably the lightest I’ve been since 19 years old.”

Bautista continued, “The heaviest I’ve ever been is 370 lbs.” Referencing his wrestler persona Deacon Bautista, he shared, “When I started Deacon I was about 325 lbs. and throughout most of my wrestling career I was about 290 lbs. Now I’m about 240 lbs.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said he went back up to 315 lbs. for M. Night Shyamalan’s 2022 thriller “Knock at the Cabin.”

He said, “That’s when the nightmare started, like getting that weight off has been a challenge.”

David added that these days he’s pretty “particular about my diet.”