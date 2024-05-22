Getty Images

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, 56, is sharing the secret to his 30-lb. weight loss!

The star opened up to Men’s Health, revealing he turned to intermittent fasting, portion control, and intense workouts to shed the pounds.

Guy explained he hired a personal trainer in 2020 and began high-intensity interval training.

Web MD says high intensity interval training aka HIIT involves cardio at an “intense level, and then backing off for a slower recovery period, followed by another round of high intensity.”

Guy’s circuit includes kicking a heavy bag, lifting kettlebells, as well as calisthenics and battle ropes.

"That’s when we started talking about intermittent fasting," Guy said. "Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing."

He now eats between noon and 8 p.m. saying, “It wasn't as gnarly as you might think… I'm not a big breakfast fan."

Overall, the chef said, "I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don’t eat as much of it."

Guy is rucking a few times per week, too, and rucked three miles uphill during the interview!

According to the Cleveland Clinic, rucking is a military-style workout involving “walking a set distance with a weighted pack on your back.” The clinic adds, “It strengthens muscles, raises your heart rate, and gets you moving outside.”

Fieri also added 15 minutes in the sauna and three minutes in a cold plunge to his routine, calling it "a daily reset that keeps me going."

"The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds," Fieri shared. "When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now, I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you. It gets me fired up. I do it every day."

The Food Network star also insisted he’s always been healthy, despite what people may think.

"Unfortunately, in the [‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’] world, people like to go, ‘Oh, you’re the chef that eats the deep-fried pizza burgers with the ice cream toppings and all those huge, fried everythings,’" he said. "My response is, ‘I don’t want to say that you don’t know what you’re talking about, but you don’t know what you’re talking about.’"