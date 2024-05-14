Kelly Clarkson’s Weight Loss Medication Confession: ‘It’s Not Ozempic’

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss.

On Monday, Clarkson revealed what is contributing to her weight loss during a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

When Kelly complimented Goldberg on looking younger, “The View” co-host commented, “First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people.”

Without naming Ozempic directly, Whoopi added, “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

In response, Kelly shared that she has dropped “a lot” of weight too. She noted, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad."

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'” Kelly elaborated. “Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

According to Clarkson, the medication that she is taking “aids in helping break down the sugar.”

Kelly insisted that she was not taking Ozempic.

The two also revealed their weight before taking medication.

When Whoopi revealed that she was 300 lbs, Clarkson said, “My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I'm like 5'3" and a half.”