Jesse Plemons on Concern Weight Loss Might Affect ‘Kinds of Kindness’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jesse Plemons made it a date night with wife Kirsten Dunst at the NYC premiere of “Kinds of Kindness,” where he spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar.

Jesse reacted to his performance already being recognized with best actor honors at Cannes, saying, “Obviously I was shocked and surprised and honored to find out that I won. It wasn't even anything that I was considering as a possibility but that award and the way it's decided… it was incredibly special but it's always the experience that's the main takeaway.”

He went on, “Those early weeks of rehearsals I just felt like I had no clue what I was doing and so then to see the film and to have gone through all of this with everyone and had such an amazing time and then there's a film that you really love on the other side of it, that's the really special part. It was a special experience.”

Jesse also spoke about finally getting to work with director Yorgos Lanthimos. “He's one of those directors that you’re obviously very curious to read the script but it's not like that's going to really determine anything,” the actor said. “There was no way I wasn't going to work with him… it was incredibly exciting and a little intimidating that it was three parts out of the gate, but it was fun.”

Plemons said he was concerned his weight loss could have affected the vision Yorgos had, since they first met before this dramatic transformation.

“It's crazy that I had that concern but when I first spoke with them it was before I lost the weight and you know the lines in the script would indicate that the character has lost weight and so any typical director I would think, ‘Oh that's a good thing that makes sense,’ but with Yorgos I had the thought was he wanting me – the larger version of me – even though these lines are like I said, indicating that he's skinnier but it was a slight thing and then I asked him about it and that was that.”