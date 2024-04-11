Kirsten Dunst on How Motherhood Made Her a Better Actress (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst is back on the big screen as a war photographer in the action-thriller “Civil War.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kirsten, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny about the project, which was Kristen’s first movie in three years.

She quipped, “I did have a child.”

When asked how she felt to return to acting after being away, Dunst commented, “My child turned 1 on this film, so I really felt like I was really in it still.”

Kirsten and husband Jesse Plemons have two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2.

She noted, “They make me better at what I do, for sure. I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life.”

Has her perspective changed about the world that her kids will live in after working on a movie like this? She answered, “I’ve thought about that, way before this movie… It’s just naturally the anxieties of the time we’re living in.”

The movie also stars Jesse in a pivotal, not-to-be-revealed role.

Dunst commented, “He had to go to, like, really ugly places in this movie, and he honestly did it as a favor to me. He wouldn’t have done that role. Nobody wants to play that role.”

Cailee noted that the movie is a “love letter to journalism.”