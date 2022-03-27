Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Spark Marriage Rumors at Oscars 2022

Getty Images

Sunday, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons enjoyed a date night at the 2022 Academy Awards!

During the telecast, many started wondering if the pair were secretly married!

Host Amy Schumer did a segment about seat fillers, even asking “seat filler” Kirsten to get up. Amy then sat down next to Jesse, who asked, “Did you know that was my wife?”

Amy responded, “You’re married to that seat filler? That’s weird.”

The pair have been engaged since 2017.

A few weeks ago, Kirsten noted that they “call each other husband and wife,” but haven’t made it official yet.

She recently told The Los Angeles Times, “We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

During Oscars Sunday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kirsten and Jesse about working together on “The Power of the Dog.” Jesse gushed, “It’s just beyond anything that I could have wished for… I mean the film itself is so incredible, getting to work with Jane Campion alone and then getting to do with, you know, the person you love, that you’re inspired by, it’s just sort of a pinnacle.”

Dunst joked, “We only go downhill from here.”

They were both nominated for their work on the movie, which earned Campion her first Oscar.