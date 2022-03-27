Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Wearing ‘God’s Panties’ at Oscars 2022

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish wore a “custom-made” Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke to Tiffany, who confessed, “This is made for my body. I’m wearing God’s panties… You didn’t know God made panties.”

Haddish couldn’t help but laugh. She added, “I’m wearing Italian head to toe… Hopefully I will get some Italian in me later tonight.”

Haddish clarified, “Spaghetti!”

Tiffany didn’t stop there, saying, “I am looking forward to taking this dress off later.”

Jokes aside, she commented, “I’m really looking forward to presenting and seeing who wins the foreign-film awards. I watched them all.”