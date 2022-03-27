Venus Williams’ Emotional Reaction to Beyoncé’s Oscars 2022 Performance

Getty Images

Venus Williams was surrounded by stars of the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Venus, just before she and sister Serena introduced Beyoncé’s show-opening performance of “Be Alive,” which is featured on the “King Richard” soundtrack.

Of Beyoncé’s ornate performance, Williams said, “Beyoncé is in Compton, California, and she is ready to deliver the performance of her life… There’s no one in the world that doesn’t love her. I can’t believe she is honoring our family in this way… I’m trying not to cry today… She’s amazing.”

The song marks Beyoncé’s first Academy Award nomination.

Discussing her successful career in tennis, which has spanned nearly 30 years, Venus commented, “It feels like a lifetime ago. I know the work happened. Also, when you arrive, it’s surreal.”

As for her dad Richard Williams, who is portrayed by Will Smith in the movie, Venus said, “Dad is good.”

Will Richard be watching the Oscars tonight? Venus answered, “I don’t know if he’s gonna be watching, Mom and Dad go to bed early.”