The Oscar Hosts’ Wildest and Funniest Moments

Getty Images

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes brought the funny Sunday night as the first Oscar hosts in three years!

The trio took the stage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with help from hype-man DJ Khaled, as Sykes joked, “We the best.”

Before the show, Amy told us “nobody is safe” and she was right as they went after the Oscars, the stars, and even themselves. Regina went hard with a COVID-test gag featuring her celebrity crushes.

As the women launched into their opening, Schumer quipped, “This year, the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” Regina interjected, “But I’m still excited to be hosting, representing Black women who are standing proud,” and Sykes added, “And living loud.”

Amy continued, “And I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud.”

Getty Images

They went on to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, with Regina saying, “It’s been really hard on people,” as Amy joked, “Just look at Timothée Chalamet.” The camera panned to J.K. Simmons instead! The women wondered, “What happened?” and Hall joked, “You know what? I’d still smash.”

Amy later delivered the barb, “Know what’s in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.” She added, “They didn’t have any Black people,” and Hall said, “They had to go.”

Sykes even made fun of “The Power of the Dog,” joking, “I watched that movie three times, and I’m halfway through it.”

Samuel L. Jackson, the winner of this year’s Governor Award couldn’t escape their jokes, either. As everyone cheered and clapped for Jackson and his many achievements, Sykes shrugged, saying “Eh… I love him, he’s my guy, but I’ll be honest, there’s a few holes in his résumé.”

They ended with Wanda saying, “We’re going to have a great night tonight and for you people in Florida… We’re gonna have a gay night,” as the three women chanted “gay, gay, gay,” in response to Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill.

Schumer later returned to the stage by herself, saying, “I’m Amy Schumer — or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.’”

She poked fun at some of the Best Picture nominees, including “King Richard,” saying, “After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year we finally got a movie about the incredible Williams sisters’... dad.”

Taking a dig at “Don’t Look Up,” she said, “I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews,” before roasting star Leonardo DiCaprio. “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he’s older. And they’re younger. Okay, you get it.”

Having some fun at the expense of the dramatic “The Ricardos,” she made fun of writer-director Aaron Sorkin for making a “movie about Lucille Ball without even a moment that’s funny,” adding, “It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games.”

Later, Regina took the stage, where she joked about lost COVID tests.

Getty Images

"Unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost," Regina told the crowd. "We just have to do some quick emergency testing backstage. Don't worry. It's only a few people. It's totally random."

The audience laughed as Hall went on to call on some of the Hollywood’s hottest single men: Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu.

She started to call on Javier Bardem, too, saying, "Wait, Javier Bardem, oh, you're still with Penélope [Cruz]? You know, what? Actually, no, no, no, your test is fine. It says that you're married — um, negative.”

Hall then turned to Will Smith, teasing, "You're married, but you know what? It looks like Jada [Pinkett Smith] approved you, so you get on up here. Get on up here." He declined as Jada laughed.

Jacob Elordi wasn’t safe either, as she said, "I've seen you on ‘Euphoria’ and, yes, you are legal. I'm sorry, you are positive. So you're gonna need a deep PCR test."

Describing the testing procedure, she joked, "I don't want any of you to worry. It's gonna be a typical, quick COVID test. You'll come backstage, take your mask off, if you have one, and your clothes... No, it's simple, I'm going to swab the back of your mouth with my tongue. And we're just gonna to do some other freaky stuff, which I will record for Academy protocol. Really, this isn't up to me."

She had to double-check on another crush, too, turning to Denzel and Pauletta Washington to ask about their son John David Washington. When they said he wasn’t in attendance, she said, "I'll make a house call. It's fine. There's no need to worry."

As she told the other men she would meet them backstage, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa took the stage, where she continued her gag by taking a moment to pat down Josh!

Getty Images

Another funny moment, later in the show, was when Wanda came out dressed as Will Smith in "King Richard," Regina dressed up as Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and Amy dropped in as Spider-man!