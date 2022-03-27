Billie Eilish on Being ‘Nervous’ About Oscars 2022 Performance

Singer Billie Eilish wowed from the Oscars stage with a performance of “No Time to Die.”

Hours before her performance, “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay spoke with Eilish, brother Finneas, and their mom Maggie Baird.

Of how she was feeling, Billie admitted "I’m so nervous, I’m so excited. All week… every time I think about it, I play it in my head and I feel this pit right here.”

Eilish is nominated for Best Original Song for her James Bond theme song.

Billie wore vintage jewels and a sustainable dress. Maggie emphasized, “So many ways you can be sustainable in fashion.”

Eilish pointed out, “You wouldn’t believe how much in the fashion industry is very bad for the world and very wasteful. I love fashion, I always have and so it’s been a big priority for me once I learned about this kind of thing that’s going, of like waste and just like non-sustainable anything.”

“I care a lot about it and I want to do what I can to change that,” Billie stressed.

What else is sustainable… Billie and Finneas’ close relationship! He commented, “That’s why it works so well, I think when you’re disagreeing with a sibling and you know how much you love each other, like it doesn’t matter.”

Billie chimed in, “Yea, it’s not detrimental.”