Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kirsten Dunst hit the L.A. premiere of her new film “Civil War” with husband Jesse Plemons.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Kirsten, who got to work with Jesse again on the movie.

Over the years, Kirsten and Jesse have worked together on several projects including “Fargo” and “The Power of the Dog.”

Could we ever see them bring their kids in on a family project? She answered, “Probably not. I don't think I would do that to my children. Keep them off of Instagram… Listen, if one of them wanted to be an actor, great. I would support them but… no, they're going to go to school.”

Kirsten plays a war journalist in the film, which imagines a dystopian future America spiraling out amid civil war.

In real life, Dunst admitted there’s no way she could do the job. She said, “No, not a war journalist. Are you kidding me? I don’t have that in me… no way… I mean, I've always respected war correspondents… In doing this role, I obviously, you know, researched a lot more… It's not for me, but what they do is… one of the most heroic and underestimated jobs in the world.”