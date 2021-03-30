Celebrity News March 30, 2021
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Expecting Baby #2
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have another baby on the way!
Dunst debuted her growing baby bump in W magazine's Director's Issue.
Kirsten joked that she felt like “Urkel” while shooting the spread, which was directed by Sofia Coppola. She said, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’”
Kirsten and Jesse are also the parents of a baby boy they welcomed in the spring of 2018.
Dunst announced her first pregnancy with a portrait session for Rodarte's fall/winter collection.
Though her reps didn't comment on the pregnancy, they told The L.A. Times, “The photos speak for themselves.”
In 2017, Dunst opened up about her dreams of being a mother, telling Marie Claire UK, “I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, 'I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill. wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid.”