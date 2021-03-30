Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Expecting Baby #2

Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have another baby on the way!

Dunst debuted her growing baby bump in W magazine's Director's Issue.

Zoe Ghertner

Kirsten joked that she felt like “Urkel” while shooting the spread, which was directed by Sofia Coppola. She said, “Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’”

Kirsten and Jesse are also the parents of a baby boy they welcomed in the spring of 2018.

Dunst announced her first pregnancy with a portrait session for Rodarte's fall/winter collection.

Though her reps didn't comment on the pregnancy, they told The L.A. Times, “The photos speak for themselves.”