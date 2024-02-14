Whitney Way Thore Addresses 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Instagram Post Sparks Questions

Instagram

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore is explaining her weight loss following a recent post on Instagram that sparked questions.

Thore was showing off her outfit in the post, asking, “Can anyone guess what we’re doing to celebrate Dad’s birthday?” while hinting at Mardi Gras with these emojis 🎺🎭⚜️.

She later confirmed in the comments that is where they were headed.

The post, however, had fans asking questions like, “You're looking a lot slimmer! What's your secret?” and “Did you get surgery?! You look half the size!”

She eventually added an edit to the caption to reluctantly respond to the questions.

“I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight,” she said.

The reality star further explained, “In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died [December 2022], I lost 50 more. I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now.”