Getty Images

Armie Hammer is saying goodbye to one precious belonging as he starts a “new life” in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Hammer posted an Instagram video of himself at a CarMax, where he was selling his truck.

He said, “I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across country multiple times and on long road trips.”

“Since being back in L.A., I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it,” Hammer admitted.

Despite giving up his truck, Armie is maintaining a positive outlook. He said, “Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow. So, August 28 I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

Armie revealed that he was going to trade the truck in for a “tiny” hybrid car that takes $10 of gas per month.

He added, “I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper.”

Armie's ex, Elizabeth Chambers, is reportedly moving to Los Angeles with their two kids, a source told People magazine.

She recently wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Packing and moving my kids and me for the fifth time in almost 5 years. Beyond grateful for my lai, my extraordinary bf, and for these extraordinary people (@jojordan10 not pictured bc she's handling business @birdbakery)."

Years ago, things came crashing down on Hammer after two ex-girlfriends came forward to make disturbing claims about Armie, sharing X-rated and twisted sexual texts that they later detailed in the 2022 documentary “House of Hammer.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke to Armie’s mom Dru Hammer about the scandal that cost her son his Hollywood career.

Defending her son, Drue said, “I always say he wasn’t criminally wrong ,but he was morally wrong.”

Three and a half years after Armie's public scandal broke, Dru thinks he got a raw deal. But in a strange way, the controversy may have changed her son's life for the better.

“In a way, it’s probably been the best thing to ever happen,” she said. “He’s been sober for four years. He’s an incredible father to his two children.”