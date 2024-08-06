Armie Hammer’s Mom Dru Fires Back at ‘Ridiculous’ Cannibal Headlines (Exclusive)

Instagram

Armie Hammer's mother Dru is speaking with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the scandal that cost her son his career, and her new memoir “Hammered.”

Armie’s once rising Hollywood career imploded amid a shockwave of accusations about his sexual proclivities.

Mona asked, “What is going through your mind when you are seeing these things coming out in the news cycle?”

Dru replied, “I always say he wasn’t criminally wrong ,but he was morally wrong.”

His mom is coming to his defense after his disturbing fantasies were exposed by multiple women in revealing voicemails and social media posts that played out in the “House of Hammer” documentary.

Last year, another woman accused Armie of rape. He denied all allegations and the L.A. District Attorney's office ruled there was not sufficient evidence. Armie was never charged with any crime.

In her new memoir, "Hammered," Armie's mom points to his failed marriage to Elizabeth Chambers as one of the reasons for his personal troubles.

She told Mona, “Infidelity obviously severs relationships and that;’ what happened in this incidence, but then you mix drugs and alcohol and you have all these things thrown at you because you’re all of a sudden this Hollywood movie star and girls are throwing themselves... I’m not making excuses, but what I do know is it was consensual in these relationships. One stayed in my home at Thanksgiving, the other one I’ve been to dinner with… These young girls had crushes on my son.”

It was those cannibal headlines, however, that struck her as the most absurd!

Dru shared, “I called Armie one day and I was like, ‘Do you know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal?’ I said, ‘Are there any women out there with limbs missing?’… It’s just so ridiculous, but he also put stupid things in text.”

Armie claims he was a victim of child abuse by his youth pastor at the age of 13. His mother, all these years later, admits regrets.

Dru explained, “I wish I had more information. I was not as proactive after what happened to Armie.”

Adding, “You always wish as a parent that you had done more.”

Now, three and a half years after Armie's public scandal broke, Dru thinks he got a raw deal. But in a strange way, the controversy may have changed her son's life for the better.

“In a way, it’s probably been the best thing to ever happen,” she said. “He’s been sober for four years. He’s an incredible father to his two children.”

Dru continued, “It’s not a publicity stunt like it said in the trades, ‘Oh, just like everyone else, he goes to rehab for a publicity stunt.’ You don’t stay for five months if it’s a publicity stunt.”

So, what is their relationship like today?

She said, “Now, we are very close. We talk all the time… but during that time, he didn’t necessarily want to hear the truth because he knew he wasn’t living his life right.”

“Hammered,” available here, addresses Armie’s struggles, but focuses on Dru’s own story of marrying into the Armand Hammer dynasty, details the unraveling of her fairy-tale life, as well as offering affirmations of hope.

Dru is the founder of the Hammered Heart Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support and resources to those in need. She’s donating proceeds from her book to some of the foundation’s partnering ministries around the world.