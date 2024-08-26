Getty

O.J. Simpson was cremated in April, and now Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne tells TMZ that his ashes have been turned into cremation jewelry.

The unusual trinkets were divided among his four kids: Arnelle, 55, Jason, 54, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 36.

Malcolm, who is the executor of Simpson’s estate, had to sign off on the process.

The cost to cremate and turn the ashes into jewelry was around $4,000.

Simpson died earlier this year of prostate cancer at 76.

After Simpson’s death, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with LaVergne, who shed some light on O.J.’s final days, revealing, “His family was around, a bunch of his friends came to see him. He was a father. He was a grandfather. He was very happy and content with his life. We knew the end was near.”