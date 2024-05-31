Why Nicole Brown Simpson’s Youngest Sister Was ‘Mad’ at Her Amid Grief (Exclusive)

Getty Images

For 30 years, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters have been haunted by her killing, and the toll it took on them went much deeper than we ever knew.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found murdered outside her Brentwood home. Her ex-husband O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in connection with their deaths but was acquitted of all criminal charges. He died in April 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Nicole’s sisters Dominique, Denise, and Tanya Brown sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi ahead of the premiere of their new documentary “The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson."

Tanya, the youngest, says her grief took 10 years to surface.

She told Mona, “Ten years after Nicole’s murder I attempted a suicide. I spiraled big time,” adding, “I didn’t grieve for 10 years and 10 years later I had it triggered, the cancelation of my wedding, almost took my own life.”

Tanya explained, “I was mad at Nicole, that’s kind of where I started to really feel and grieve not only the loss of my sister but I was mad because she had so many opportunities to share with us what she had going on in her life.”

They also touched on Ron Goldman, who was slain alongside Nicole.

Mona asked about how Nicole’s friend Faye Resnick introduced Ron and Nicole, and Denise said she just learned that. “I knew that they were friends. I did not know that Faye introduced them.”

They spoke about how Ron had been their waiter at Mezzaluna the same night Nicole and Ron were killed.

Denise said of the dinner, “That was such a great evening, because we were talking about taking the kids to Yosemite.”

“She did incredible stuff and she did get lost and now we want people to hear her, to see her, to get to know her from all the people, like her friends who have never talked before… you are really getting the true Nicole.”

The new Lifetime doc, which airs Saturday and Sunday, also features Nicole’s close friend Faye Resnick, who shares chilling memories about stalking and more. Watch the video above for a preview.