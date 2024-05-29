What Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Never Knew About O.J. Simpson (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters are speaking out 30 years after she tragically became the face of domestic violence.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally murdered outside her Brentwood home. Her ex-husband O.J. Simpson was arrested for the murders, but was acquitted of all criminal charges. He died in April 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Tanya, Denise and Dominique opened up to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about her legacy and the shocking double murders that haunt them to this day.

Denise shared, “I was living in shock, and I was really angry for many, many years.”

The women said they are still haunted three decades later as they recalled Nicole’s comments about the abuse she endured.

Mona asked Denise, “Nicole told you she thought he was going to kill her?”

She remembered her sister saying, “He’s gonna kill me and he’s gonna get away with it. Let’s go to lunch.”

Dominique added, “Oh, she said, ‘O.J. went crazy again. This time he broke my front door, and he was screaming and doing this and that. But ha ha ha, I'm going to go for a run.’”

Denise said Nicole was protecting her friends and family, and that's why she didn't make it as serious a conversation.

She was protecting them from the truth that she was being violently abused at home by O.J.

Mona asked if they harbor any resentment toward the NFL player.

Denise pointed out, “I was the first one to come out and say I think he's guilty.”

The morning after the murders when police called, Denise thought it was a prank.

Denise said, “We just had been with Nicole the night before and so I grabbed the phone, I said, ‘Who is this?’ and he said, ‘Detective Tom Lang, your sister's been killed.’ I said, ‘Oh, my God. He finally did it. He finally killed her,’ and it was just a gut feeling and I just knew it in my heart and he said, ‘Who?’ and I said, ‘O.J. Simpson.’”

Now Denise, Dominque and Tanya are appearing in the new Lifetime documentary, “The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.”

Mona asked, “Do you feel like this is bringing attention on Nicole the person?”

Tanya said, “You're going to see her move, you're going to hear her talk, you’re going to hear her voice. The only voice I remember of Nicole is that 911 call, so when we got all the videos and put everything together in this beautiful montage of her, it brings her to life.”

Mona asked, “What misconceptions do you believe will be cleared up when people watch the documentary?”

Dominique said, “As far as the smear campaign that was on Nicole’s memory portraying her… what the doc does, is it shows her in the light of a wonderful doting mother, caring mother.”

Tanya was only in high school when Nicole and O.J.’s children Justin and Sydney were born. She admits she didn't know a lot about her sister's marriage until it was too late.

Wearing a keepsake of her big sister on her wrist, she share, "I’m wearing Nicole’s watch, so she’s solo with me.”

“I didn’t know about Nicole's abuse,” Tanya said. “I learned about it in court and so when I saw the documentary I was very, very angry.”

As far as the sisters know, Justin and Sydney have not yet seen the documentary, which premieres Saturday and Sunday night.

Dominique said, “Whether they watch it or not, I don't know.”

She continued, “I think a lot of time has passed. They are grown, they are adults now they have their own families they want to live normal own lives.”

The sisters also revealed a bombshell from the doc, saying an LAPD officer speaks out, revealing that O.J.’s first wife Marguerite was also a victim of domestic violence — something she has always denied.

Denise recalled, “They said Marguerite Simpson and I said, ‘Whoa.’ It threw me. It threw us off our chairs. That was a shock.”

When Mona asked if the anniversary of the murders felt different following the recent death of O.J., Dominique said, “When O.J. died it was complicated and it was sad and confusing because this could be the close of a chapter, the end of the chapter of 30 years of having a lot of turmoil in our lives, but it was also a 50-year relationship with him, so it was very sad. Plus, I maintain a relationship with the children and, simply put, they had lost both of their parents at that point.”