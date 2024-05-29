Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters are opening up about how her children are doing today.

Nicole and O.J. Simpson wed in 1985. They had Sydney and Justin before divorcing in 1992.

Now, in a new “Good Morning America” interview with Diane Sawyer, Tanya, 54, Dominique, 59, and Denise, 66, open up about the children, and about what they think Nicole would be like had she lived.

Sydney is now 38, and Justin is 35.

Dominique shared, “They are good,” and Denise added, “They are young adults now.”

Dominique revealed, “They both have their own families,” which Denise called “beautiful.”

Diane asked, “Do they ask about her?”

Denise recalled that in the past Justin had asked about his mom’s favorite color. “He had a whole list of things he asked at one point, years ago.”

As for their father, Dominique said they don’t ask about him. “No, so I don’t know what kind of a relationship they had with him. I’m there to love on them and I’m there to love on their children,” she said.

Sawyer pointed out that Nicole would be 65 now. Tanya wondered, “What would she look like now?” Denise insisted, “Beautiful,” and Dominique added, “She’d be fit.”

Tanya shared, “I see her down at the beach, running with the… grandkids.”

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found brutally murdered outside her Brentwood home. O.J. was arrested for the murders, but was acquitted of all criminal charges. He died in April 2024 following a battle with cancer.