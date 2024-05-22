Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sisters Speak Out: ‘It’s Time to Hear Her Voice’

Getty Images

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters are ready to share her story, decades after her murder.

Tanya, 54, Dominique, 59, and Denise, 66, are among the 50 people participating in the upcoming documentary series “The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,” airing June 1 and 2 on Lifetime.

Ahead of the doc, the women spoke to People magazine about why the 30th anniversary of Nicole’s death was the time to open up.

“Other anniversaries just didn’t feel right,” Denise said. “But we decided 30 years was probably the best and the last time to hear her voice and tell her story.”

Tanya added, “She’s not a dead body covered with a white sheet at the bottom of the stairs. That’s not Nicole. We want people to see this beautiful human being.”

She likes to think of her sister “dancing in heaven. That’s what she’s doing.”

Dominique said she sees Nicole in her dreams. “I’ve had lots of dreams about Nic,” she explained. “She’s always in her jeans and a leather jacket, always happy, dancing, social. And she’s always still alive.”

Denise also touched on how Nicole’s death sparked change, sharing, “The Violence Against Women Act was passed due to Nicole’s murder. She is the root behind a lot of change. Unfortunately, it took my sister’s life to make it happen.”

Nicole was married to O.J. Simpson from 1985 to 1992. They had two children together, Sydney and Justin.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole and friend Ron Goldman were found brutally murdered outside her Brentwood home.

O.J. was arrested for the murders, but was acquitted of all criminal charges.