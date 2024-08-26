‘Gossip Girl’ Alum Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson Wed on the Amalfi Coast

Getty Images

“Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick, 37, and “Supergirl” actress Amy Jackson, 32, tied the knot twice this month.

People magazine reports the couple said “I do” at an intimate ceremony at the Connaught Hotel in London on August 9, before throwing a destination wedding in Italy on August 24. See the photos!

More than 200 guests gathered on the Amalfi Coast to celebrate the stars’ nuptials, including “Gossip Girl’s” Kelly Rutherford, actress Daisy Lowe, comedian Jack Whitehall, and others.

Amy told People, "We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that.”

It was a three-day affair that began with a sunset cruise on the Motonave Patrizia.

Jackson shared, "We sailed along the coastline of Ravello, Positano, and Sorrento, and then anchored at Capri for a dip [in the sea] as the sun set behind the Faraglioni rocks.”

Guests were treated to Bellinis and Neapolitan-inspired cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Salvatore Iazzetta and sushi by Vero Omakase as they listened to live Italian music.

Saturday was the couple’s big day with a ceremony at the picturesque Castello di Rocca.

Jackson shared, "It was the perfect setting, offering old-world charm and the ideal backdrop for the classic styles of our Italian designers Giorgio Armani and Alberta Ferretti."

Flowers played a special part in their wedding and Jackson said their florist Federica Sottili of The Blonde Flower made the ceremony “feel like a secret garden” by creating a path of white cherry trees surrounded by white roses down the aisle.

Jackson said it “felt like stepping into an enchanted world."

Westwick wore an Armani tuxedo as he made his way down the aisle first — to the James Brown hit "I Got You (I Feel Good)” — with Jackson’s 4-year-old son Andreas as his best man, along with Ed’s friend Mike.

The actor shared, "We both wanted [Andreas] to be an integral part of this special moment. He walked down the aisle with me, carried the rings and waited for his mother with me."

Amy added, "I think it’s a really beautiful way to honor their bond and make sure he feels part of our celebration."

For her part, Jackson and her flower girls walked down the aisle to "Nuvole Bianche" by Ludovico Einaudi. The bride stunned in a custom gown by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.

Amy shared, "The dress Alberta created made me feel like the best version of myself, indulging my hopeless romantic side for the day.”

Her favorite detail? "The 15-foot hand-embroidered veil brought me to tears when I first saw it,” she said.

The couple wrote their own vows for the Italian ceremony, which Jackson called “the perfect way to share our love story” and allowed them to “make personal promises for our future,” while looking “back on our journey.”

She reflected, "Even among the 220 guests, it felt like it was just us two in the room.”

After sharing a romantic kiss, Ed and Amy exited to Stevie Wonder’s "Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

For the reception, Amy slipped into a second look from Pronovias Atelier, and she said everyone changed into slippers to parade around the castle. "There was limoncello, dancing, singing and total organized chaos,” she said of the party.

They started with an apertivo, followed by a sit down dinner of gnocchetti, fondue, escarole and snapper with scampi and clam guazzetto sauce. Westwick called it “a feast that truly celebrated the rich flavors of Italian cuisine.”

He added, "Great food and drink was a biggie for us — we wanted our guests to leave full and happy. We also wanted to embrace the seasonal produce of the Amalfi Coast and have a unique menu typical of the region."

Guests were treated to a five-tier wedding cake for dessert! They also offered an assortment of strawberry and meringue-inspired chocolates, which were a favorite of Ed’s late parents’ Carole and Peter.

The actor said, "I know they’re up there looking down on us and I wanted to have them involved in some way.”

Ed and Amy chose Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” for their first dance but got crashed by the bridesmaids! The music segued into "Dancing in the Moonlight" and the guests joined the newlyweds on the dance floor.

They ended the extravagant weekend with a farewell brunch on Sunday at the Giardini del Fuenti beach club in Vietri sul Mare. Amy shared it was all about “kicking back and relaxing” and the “perfect farewell.”

The couple plans to honeymoon in Kenya, which Ed called a “bucket list” trip. The vacation is on pause for now though, as Ed is just starting filming on his new show “Sandokan.”

For now, they are looking forward to the future.

"For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments," Jackson said. "It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."

Westwick added, "This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have.”

They are hoping to grow their family too. Jackson said, "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day, too."