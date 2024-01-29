Getty Images

“Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick, 36, is ready for the next step in his relationship with model/actress Amy Jackson.

After two years of dating, Ed popped the question to Amy during a vacation in Switzerland.

Along with posting proposal photos, they wrote on Instagram, “Hell Yes.”

A few months ago, Ed opened up about their first meeting. He told Hello! magazine, “We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I'm going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee. We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She's been making my heart race from day one!"

Soon after their first meeting, the two eventually moved nearby each other. He said, “At the time, she was looking to move to Hampstead in London and I was also looking there at the time. I promise! She moved and I moved shortly afterwards to my own place there but very close to each other. She's lovely, and a fierce girl!"

Once they got serious, the couple moved outside of London. Ed shared, “We are surrounded by countryside and I wake up in the morning and walk around and there's no one but us and my neighbor's horses. We are very, very happy.”

When asked if they want kids in the future, he answered, "Yes! 100%."